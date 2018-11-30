Essential California: A 'wake-up call' for the state Democratic Party

“As we came over the mountains and toward the coast in the wee hours just before the sun rose, l remember being barely awake, looking down on all the glittering city lights in the metropolis below and my father's words: ‘Just look down there! There is the diamond mine! See all those twinkling diamonds! Look at those green emeralds sparkle! Those red ones are the rubies, and the golden ones topaz! We are going to be rich!’ At age 4, I imagined picking up diamonds and rubies and pocketing them, but the riches of growing up, and now, old, in the most beautiful of places has proved far more of a blessing than my father could ever have imagined. May California always offer hope to seekers, to those less fortunate, to humanity — even if only metaphorically.”