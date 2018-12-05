Essential California: One problem with L.A.'s potential plastic straw ban

Let’s talk about straws for a moment. This year has seen cities across California — and the state itself — pass measures to limit the availability of single-use plastic straws in restaurants. In some cases, like San Francisco, they were banned outright. The city and the county of Los Angeles are the latest to join the fun. Both took up slightly different measures. The city asked for an ordinance to be drafted requiring dining establishments to give out plastic straws only by request, which lays the groundwork for a complete ban in the future.