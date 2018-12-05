Lindsay Lohan at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on Nov. 4. (Vianney Le Caer / Associated Press)

The docuseries “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” will debut in early January, MTV announced Monday.

The show chronicles Lohan — MTV labels her an “actress, influencer and entrepreneur” — in her efforts to launch her new Lohan Beach House in Mykonos. (She already has a nightclub in Athens and a beach club in Rhodes, Greece, and then there’s the thing where she’s taking over two islands off Dubai.)

“[W]hen the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet,” MTV said in its release, better than we ever could.