Essential California: Two nuns, known for their casino trips, are accused of stealing

Parents whose children attended St. James Catholic School in Torrance long believed that the school was financially strapped. Textbooks were two decades old. There wasn’t enough money for new basketball uniforms. When parents would ask, year after year, for an awning to shade their children’s outdoor lunch area, the principal, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, would respond, “How do you expect to pay for it?” Now parents are furious as they learn more about the highflying lives of two nuns who have been accused of stealing $500,000 from the school and using the money on trips to Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe. Some in the community are also mad because the church initially declined to press charges. Los Angeles Times