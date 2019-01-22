Essential California: Kamala’s quest

“While a short-time resident of Los Angeles, I learned ’fornians can be a bit weird. In college at Woodbury College of Los Angeles (now Woodbury University of Burbank), I was named editor of the college newspaper. A friend proposed a column on surfing, and as an Oregon boy out of his element, I was skeptical surfing would provide enough information to sustain a column but agreed to see what could happen. What happened was that surfing column became one of the newspaper’s most popular features. My first act as editor was to name a Beverly Hills Jewish debutante as the sports editor. She did a wonderful job. Yes, ’fornians are a bit weird, but they deliver.”