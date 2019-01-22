LZ Granderson: Hard to 'stick to sports' when sports doesn't stick to sports

Picture this: Winter in Detroit. The year — 1989. A former Laker girl wants us to be “Straight Up,” Arsenio Hall is breaking it down and my beloved Pistons had just beaten the Lakers … again. It’s just a two-game winning streak in the series but but we’ll take it. A few months later we sweep them in the NBA Finals. You would think after so much long suffering I would be happy to stomp on the Lakers’ grave, but you’d be wrong.