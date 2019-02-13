Essential California: Pumping the brakes on bullet train

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in his first State of the State speech that he intends to scale back California’s $77-billion high-speed rail system, saying that while the state has “the capacity to complete a high-speed rail link between Merced and Bakersfield … there simply isn’t a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone from San Francisco to L.A.” In another break from his predecessor, Jerry Brown, the governor also announced in his speech that he will downsize the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta twin tunnels project to one tunnel. While he hit the brakes on the bullet train, the Democratic governor said he still supports finishing the Central Valley portion of the project. Los Angeles Times