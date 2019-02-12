Oscar predictions: Times critics pick who will and who should win this year

It’s never easy to predict the outcome when the top three guilds go for three different movies, but all season long the industry has seemed most unflagging in its support for “Roma” — no small accomplishment for a black-and-white, predominantly Spanish-language art film. Certainly it would be a far classier choice than “Green Book,” which won the often highly predictive Producers Guild of America prize. My own vote would go to the phenomenal yet curiously undervalued “Black Panther,” which has struck me as more conceptually imaginative and emotionally affecting with every return visit; it’s the rare superhero epic that really clicks as a movie of ideas.