Essential California: An L.A. councilman promoted a charity. Should he have disclosed the donors?

When the North Valley Family YMCA invited donors to its annual fundraising dinner, it was the smiling face of then-Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander that appeared on the invitations. Fundraising invites in recent years identified Englander as the chairman of the group’s Booster Club Dinner and featured photos of him surrounded by children. In 2017, the San Fernando Valley councilman, who stepped down last year, went an extra step, signing a letter to potential donors — one with an image of City Hall — encouraging them to contribute to the event. At least 27 donors with business before City Hall gave to the charity in the last two years, providing sponsorships of up to $10,000, according to event materials reviewed by The Times. They included lobbying firms, city contractors, real estate companies and at least one billboard firm. Los Angeles Times