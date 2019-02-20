Essential California: The EPA embraces a scientist claiming some pollution is good for you

Research claiming that low-dose exposure to toxic chemicals is good for humans could help shape Environmental Protection Agency policy. This disputed science came from a toxicologist named Ed Calabrese, who had been snubbed for decades by mainstream public health scientists because of his controversial research and theories. That it’s being considered as part of the EPA’s policy signifies a major shift the agency has taken under the Trump administration. More than any other before it, this White House has actively sought out advice from industry lobbyists and the scientists they commission in setting pollution rules. Denouncing the Obama-era EPA as an agency beholden to environmental extremists, the administration has not only dismissed mainstream science but embraced widely discredited alternatives that critics say are not consistent with the agency’s focus on improving public and environmental health. Los Angeles Times