Essential California: Cashing in on unused vacation

In a trend that stems from lax enforcement of the state’s cap on vacation accrual, more and more state workers are able to retire with massive payouts for unused vacation and other leave. That could become a budget breaker for California as an aging workforce heads into retirement. During the next recession, California will be obligated to continue the payouts, forcing lawmakers to cut programs to balance the state budget. Last year, the state paid its employees nearly $300 million for banked time off, according to a Times analysis of payroll data from the state controller's office. But even that number doesn’t get at the actual cost. Los Angeles Times