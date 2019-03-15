Essential California: Miles from USC and the admissions scandal, these students sell food for college money

Why are many horses dying, and what can be done? Santa Anita suffered a 22nd horse fatality Thursday morning, just one day after the main track was reopened for training. A few hours after the death, the track’s owners banned the use of all race-day medication and restricted whip use in the latest attempt to stop the deaths. The medication decision, which will bring the track into alignment with standards established by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities, is believed to be without precedent in North American racing. Los Angeles Times