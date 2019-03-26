Essential California: Michael Avenatti faces new charges on both coasts

“I flew to Los Angeles in 1966. I was 20 years old and had never been out of my small community outside Atlanta. The cabdriver at the airport said, ‘Where to, kid?’ and I said proudly, ‘USC!’ I was a pretty green transfer student into USC’s then-not-so-well-known cinema department where I would surely become a famous filmmaker, right? As I scoured the oil derricks and maze of freeways outside the window, the cabdriver asked, ‘Ever been here before?’ I shook my head. And he then proceeded to take me on a convoluted, drawn-out ‘tour’ of the Los Angeles Basin. Like I say, pretty green. I later figured out, the cabbie was padding the fare. But the sights I saw — of oil derricks, orange groves, byzantine highways and palm-studded byways — were a memorable introduction to the city I would call home for the past 50-plus years. Not to mention a city where everybody is looking for an angle, even my cabbie. I did meet George Lucas and many other fascinating folks in my time living here. And I always smile when I take the ‘La Tijera cutoff’ to LAX.”