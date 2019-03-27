Essential California: Memories of Vicks VapoRub, as strong as the scent of eucalyptus

“Born in California in 1929 and later questioned in my Virginia high school about safety regarding Indians and Mexican bandits, I would relate early experiences driving on Wilshire Boulevard with empty lots protecting the privacy of the stately homes of Hancock Park. I always looked for the parrot that was housed in a cage in the yard of one of these homes. My grandmother’s house was the most fascinating, as it had a basement with a stage, lights and lots of stored items; a discovery trip for a 7-year-old. It was the West Adams area, safe for exploring the magnificent houses of early California developers. A shopping trip to Bullocks would include lunch in their formal dining room with me dressed in appropriate dress, gloves, shiny black Mary Jane shoes and socks that would inevitably disappear into the shoes themselves. Manners were demanded: ‘Sit up, use the right utensil, eat what’s on your plate.’ ... Good memories of a lifestyle long gone.”