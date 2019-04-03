Essential California: Awaiting the next Big One

”Being from the Midwest, I remember scenes that many consider normal in California that would not even take place back home. Several years back, Caltrans was paving Pacific Coast Highway at Main Street in Huntington Beach when a group of wet-suited and barefoot surfer girls came up from the beach. Without a word, the orange-vested Caltrans workers started lining up at the edge of PCH to carry the surfer girls (surfboards and all) across the hot asphalt as if they had done it all before.”