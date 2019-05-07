Essential California: How a 2014 Disneyland measles outbreak changed state history

“When I was in high school in the ’70s, my family and I lived on a wooden schooner named Tiercel, docked in Newport Beach, and would often head out to Catalina for the weekend. We’d set sail in the afternoon sun, before the westerlies relaxed into calm. The sky would darken, the moon would be above us, and we’d eventually motor our way to our favorite anchorage behind Long Point. As we neared the anchorage, we’d get wafts of land smells mixing with those of the sea. We’d drop anchor and the gentle wrap-around waves would lull us all to a peaceful sleep.”