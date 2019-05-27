Essential California: On Memorial Day, a look at the week ahead

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, May 27, and here's a quick look at the week ahead:

Today is Memorial Day. Fallen soldiers and their families will be recognized in ceremonies across the country. Here in California, major events include San Francisco’s annual Memorial Day commemoration in the Presidio and a ceremony at Los Angeles’ National Cemetery with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Ted Lieu.

On Tuesday, 2020 U.S. presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris will appear on an MSNBC town hall.

On Wednesday, a livestreamed dedication ceremony will be held for Disneyland’s much-hyped Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction. The tourist destination itself will open Friday.

(See also: “Everything to know about Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” in the Los Angeles Times)

On Thursday, the NBA Finals will begin with the Bay Area’s own Golden State Warriors facing off against the Toronto Raptors.

Also Thursday: Uber will report its first-quarter earnings, which could be interesting after the ride-hailing giant’s lackluster IPO.

The California Democratic Party convention begins in San Francisco on Friday. A host of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — including Sens. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro — will be in attendance.

Friday also marks an important legislative deadline in Sacramento. It’s the last day for the Assembly and Senate to pass or reject bills introduced in their respective chambers, meaning lawmakers will be scrambling to push bills through their house of origin before the end of the week. Expect to see plenty of action in the state Capitol this week, as a number of high-profile bills are awaiting votes. (And a quick reminder: Anything that “passes” this week still has to go through the whole process in the other house.)

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The corruption case against USC associate head basketball coach Tony Bland shows what the government had — and didn’t. Los Angeles Times

Another horse died over the weekend at Santa Anita. Twenty six thoroughbreds have died at the track since Dec. 26. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The Transit Oriented Communities program allows for large housing development projects near transit lines — if developers keep some units affordable for people of lower incomes. Los Angeles is flooded with proposals from developers who want to participate. Los Angeles Times

A 102-year-old woman’s eviction threat has sparked help from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and a new investigation. Los Angeles Times

Summer is almost here, and these are L.A.’s 13 best beaches — mapped and ranked. Curbed LA

See also: The 15 things to do in L.A. before the end of summer, according to L.A. Times staff. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Here’s a look at where California’s cannabis tax money goes, a year and a half into legal recreational sales. Mercury News

Plus: Oakland’s groundbreaking cannabis equity program is showing modest results so far, but critics say it’s not living up to its promise. San Francisco Chronicle

Four years after Fresno County leaders earmarked nearly $6 million to meet the healthcare needs of poor residents, only a fraction of the money has been spent. Center for Health Reporting

CRIME AND COURTS