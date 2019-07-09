Play Next: 10 things to know about ‘Larger Than Life’

Good morning, I’m Paige Hymson, a podcast producer here at The Times. Our “Larger Than Life” podcast is out now. Listen to the first two episodes now available, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
This seven-part documentary podcast is about legendary Los Angeles street racer Big Willie Robinson. Reported and hosted by Times staff writer Daniel Miller, the series takes listeners on a wild ride through L.A. history. Episodes 1 and 2 are out, and Episode 3 is available July 11.
Here are 10 things you need to know about Big Willie Robinson before you dive into the podcast.
1. Willie Andrew Robinson III was born in 1942 in New Orleans. The oldest of five kids, he came of age in segregated Louisiana.
2. The nickname Big Willie is said to have been given to him by an unlikely acquaintance, Otis Chandler. Chandler was the publisher of the Los Angeles Times from 1960-80, and Robinson said that he and the mogul were longtime friends.
3. Robinson loved fast cars. While he was growing up, his father was an auto body repairman. One of Robinson’s favorite cars was his 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, which he dubbed the King Daytona.
4. Robinson moved to Los Angeles in 1960. In the years after the Watts riots, he began organizing street races while spreading his message of peace through wheels.
5. He said his mission was to use racing “to stop killings.”
6. In the 1960s, Robinson started the National and International Brotherhood of Street Racers.
7. In the Nov. 20, 1966, edition of the Los Angeles Times’ West Magazine, there was a lengthy story titled “Street racing: A squall every night,” and it featured Robinson — putting him on the map.
8. Robinson married Tomiko Smith in the late 1960s. They had similar interests, including lifting weights and racing cars. Many who knew the couple said that Tomiko played a significant behind-the-scenes role in Robinson’s achievements.
9. Willie's and Tomiko’s famed Dodge Charger Daytonas were turned into collectible die-cast cars in 2011 and quickly sold out. A gold-plated version sold for $1,000.
10. This is L.A., so Big Willie Robinson did some acting, appearing in films starring Paul Newman and James Taylor. The work helped spread his message, and he even had a connection to the “Star Wars” and “The Fast and the Furious” film franchises.
Read and find out more details about Big Willie Robinson
