Play Next: 10 things to know about ‘Larger Than Life’

“The Dropout,” ABC Radio and ABC News Nightline: By now you’ve probably heard of this podcast. It’s worth bringing up again (and listening to if you haven’t already) because behind the mysterious allure of Elizabeth Holmes’ deep voice and the made-for-TV drama that unfolds in the takedown of Theranos, the show also asks deeper questions. It takes a hard look at the literal “fake it until you make it” economy of Silicon Valley, and asks the listener to assess how much VC culture and individual greed are to blame for the sometimes fraudulent system that allowed Theranos to thrive.