Today: Trump's G-20 Tango

A series of rainstorms has begun moving across California, prompting officials to go on high alert for mudslides and flash flooding, especially in areas recently hit by wildfires and along Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast. In Paradise, police are watching not just the weather but over a town that is off limits to nearly everyone after being devastated by the Camp fire. Though eight of the city’s 20 sworn officers lost their homes, they’ve continued to patrol a place now absent of crime. They also serve as the eyes and ears for residents who are desperate to know about homes, neighbors and pets.