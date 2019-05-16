Today: U.S.-Iran Tensions on the Rise

The U.S. and Iran say they aren’t looking for a war, but tensions between the two countries have been building. This week, the State Department ordered several hundred U.S. diplomatic personnel to leave Iraq, citing heightened threats from neighboring Iran. So far this month, the Pentagon has sent a carrier task force and Air Force B-52 bombers to the region and dusted off contingency war plans; the Treasury Department has increased sanctions; and Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo made a sudden trip to Baghdad. But few American allies have embraced the U.S. moves, and several have warned that such aggressive action could lead to an accidental conflict. Although there is broad bipartisan antagonism toward Iran in Congress, several Republican lawmakers have questioned whether the White House is overreacting to Iranian threats that have long existed in the region.