Today: On Edge Over ICE Raids

In immigrant communities across the United States, the weekend brought anxiety and questions: Would Immigration and Customs Enforcement come looking for them, even if they were not among the 2,000 people said to be targeted? Though there were scattered reports of ICE agents poised to sweep into urban areas, and of arrests in a few states, by Sunday evening there was nothing approaching the mass roundups that the White House had suggested could roll out. The anticipated raids — which President Trump last week forecast as a “major operation” — were expected to target several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Miami, Denver, Atlanta, Baltimore and Houston.