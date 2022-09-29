Former Vice President

Operation Interdependence

Agar Yanulaytis began volunteering for Operation Interdependence (OI) as a helper. She became manager of the Anaheim chapter shortly after. A full-time employee of Disneyland at the time, she made time to take charge of collections, note-writing and packing gift bags. She also secured several grants of $5,000 each. Now retired from Disney, she serves as a full-time manager for OI Anaheim. Yanulaytis helps with and organizes events to collect donations of products and notes from citizens and companies for military soldiers serving overseas, and hosts packing meetings. She checks each bag for security of our troops before sealing the boxes. Then she prints out the postage labels and gets the boxes to the post office, a routine she considers a labor of love. Operation Interdependence has shipped over three million care packages since 2001.