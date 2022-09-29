Director, Innovation and New Product Development

Experian Health

Ali Saffari is currently the director of innovation and new product development at Experian Health. In this role, he is a leader of the full new product lifecycle, driving high-performing teams to prioritize high-priority market problems and deliver scaled bottom-line impact. He also serves as a global organizational expert on innovation, guiding leadership and employees through high-performing operating practices necessary to achieve significant business growth and market impact. Saffari holds a B.S. in Biology from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and an MBA from the Paul Merage School of Business, UCI, along with multiple industry certifications. He has also achieved multiple healthcare technology patents as an inventor, working to remove the friction between patients, providers and the growing challenges with accessing quality healthcare. Saffari also won the Global Experian Social Innovation Award for his work toward helping underserved communities.