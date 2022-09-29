Managing Director, Principal

Gensler

As co-managing director of the Gensler Newport Beach office, Anne Bretaña has more than 30 years of experience in the architectural design industry and is recognized for her leadership ability to create thoughtful, innovative workplace environments. She is a trusted partner to her clients, working with them to create high-performance workplaces that boost performance and innovation. Bretaña is committed to thoughtful, research-based problem solving and focused on developing workplace strategies that support her client’s business and improve the employee experience. She has experience across a wide range of industries including financial services, technology, professional services and corporate campuses. Her expertise for workplace strategy and the future of the workplace is matched only by her “people-first” approach as a leader. Bretaña was promoted to co-managing director amidst a global pandemic, leading a team of 100+ employees with projects in Southern California and beyond.