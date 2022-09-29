Anthony F. DeLorenzo

Vice Chairman

CBRE

Anthony DeLorenzo is a vice chairman with CBRE Capital Markets based in Newport Beach. With over 17 years of experience in the sale of commercial real estate, DeLorenzo co-leads an Investment Properties team responsible for the sale of office, industrial and medical office properties in California, Arizona and Nevada. He and his team are considered to be a premier investment sales brokerage team in the western United States. The team focuses on the disposition, joint venture, recapitalization and 1031 Exchange advisory services for office, industrial, medical and land throughout California, Arizona and Nevada on behalf of institutional clients, high-net-worth owners and foreign investors. DeLorenzo’s diverse experience covers a wide range of properties and deal size, ranging from $5 million to $500 million. In the last 24 months, he has sold over 200 properties for approximately $3 billion.