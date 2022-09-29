Project Director

Meridian

Arturo Nunez joined Meridian in the summer of 2021 as a project manager responsible for the execution and implementation of build-to-suit, value add and ground up projects across the company portfolio. Upon hire, he was immediately assigned a project that was in the final states of entitlements - The Pacifica Medical Plaza. Located within the Irvine Spectrum, the project involved converting a 110,000-square-foot general office building into a Class A medical office building. Nunez was tasked with adding a 322-stall parking deck that was in compliance with the City of Irvine and the Irvine Company’s stringent design criteria. He hit the ground running and quickly took charge of the development, bringing the project in on time and on budget. Additionally, Nunez is currently managing multiple tenant improvement projects within the building, with tenants ranging from pediatrics to dentistry to medical spa.