Market Executive

Fifth Third Bank

Brandon Ferrera is an established middle-market banker in Southern California who joined Fifth Third Bank in early 2018. Bringing more than a decade of executive-level experience in relationship and commercial banking to his new role, Ferrera joined Fifth Third from Comerica where he led a middle market team and was responsible for the bank’s regional private equity strategy. His ability to balance the two areas that sometimes intersect with great complexity is one of his most significant strengths. Over the past three years, Ferrera has been charged with building a team of bankers as part of Fifth Third Bank’s middle market expansion into the Southern California market. His team of local, dedicated relationship managers are focused on developing and maintaining relationships with both privately-owned and private equity-owned middle-market clients. The group supports its clients’ growth with financing for leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, working capital and growth capital.