Celeste McDeavitt Gladych

SVP, Real Estate Industries Group Department Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Over the past 38 years, Celeste Gladych has been involved both in the lending and workout side of commercial real estate. For the past nine years, she has managed the Real Estate Industries Group (REIG) at Farmers & Merchants Bank. She and the majority of her team have been together for nearly 20 years and have funded more than one billion dollars in new loans over the past 24 months. REIG has fund loans in various asset types, including tract lending, hotels, retail, industrial, marinas, self-storage, land, and senior housing. In addition to managing REIG, Gladych handles her own portfolio and has funded more than one billion dollars in new loans to her clients during her tenure at F&M Bank. She has a passion for volunteering and has been very involved with helping the homeless.