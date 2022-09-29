Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Chet Cramin is a partner in Musick, Peeler & Garrett’s Orange County office whose practice includes real estate and business transactions. His broad experience in real estate development and contract law covers real property sales transactions, commercial lease negotiations and related construction contracts. Most recently, Cramin spent 20 years as a senior member of the legal team at one of the nation’s largest publicly-owned REITs which developed retail, hotel, office and residential property. He was involved in all aspects of ground-up development and redevelopment, which involved structuring, drafting and negotiating a wide variety of agreements from construction and design, leasing, property management and development agreements, as well as all aspects of the purchase and disposition of real property, including easements, title, and real estate brokerage agreements and compliance. Cramin has particular expertise with vendor agreements related to the operations of shopping centers.