EVP, Chief Credit Officer

First Foundation Bank

Christopher M. Naghibi, a licensed attorney, real estate broker and general contractor, serves as executive vice president, chief credit officer of First Foundation Bank with an expertise in large volume institutional operations. Naghibi is responsible for measuring and managing the aggregate risk in the bank’s loan portfolio by overseeing the bank’s real estate, consumer and commercial credit, monitoring, underwriting, processing and collection policies, procedures, and processes ensuring appropriate mitigation of the risks inherent in the portfolio. He was an integral member of the bank’s founding management team and has been with the company since its inception helping the institution surpass $10 billion in assets. Prior to First Foundation Bank, Naghibi garnered an extensive background in a myriad of unique lending platforms. He has broad expertise on both the origination and credit sides of the business.