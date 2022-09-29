David S. Gazzaniga

Orthopedic Surgeon

Newport Orthopedic Institute

Dr. David Gazzaniga is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, including sports injuries and performing surgery for injuries of the knee, shoulder, elbow and hip. Dr. Gazzaniga’s sports medicine focus shines in his role as the head team physician for the Los Angeles Chargers. He was also named Hoag Orthopedic Institute’s division chief of sports medicine in January 2021. In his role, he is leading the creation of a new sports medicine institute within Hoag Orthopedic Institute, a new world-class entity that will serve Southern California communities, high schools and athletes of all abilities, shapes and sizes. Dr. Gazzaniga is excited to improve access to high quality care for sports medicine patients. He is affiliated with Newport Orthopedic Institute, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian. Dr. Gazzaniga is also the director of the Hoag Orthopedic Institute Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.