Diana Kimberly Farrell

President & Artistic Director

Lyric Opera of Orange County

Diana Farrell is an arts entrepreneur who has worked tirelessly to establish Lyric Opera of Orange County as the resident opera organization in Orange County. After moving to Orange County and finding only limited local prospects for an opera professional, she set out to create opportunities for artists and audiences alike in the area. She holds a passionate conviction that music and the lyric theater serve as a powerful tool to unite people and communities, regardless of language barriers, class, race or age. Through her involvement with Emerging Arts Leaders OC and musical organizations throughout Orange County, Farrell’s vision garnered excitement from the community, respect from musicians, and support from local businesses and individuals. Under her stewardship, Lyric Opera OC has grown to a yearly operating budget of $100,000 producing three large scale opera works in accessible and relevant formats, staged in local O.C. venues.