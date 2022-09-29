Gary Ulaner

Director, Molecular Imaging and Therapy

Hoag

Gary A. Ulaner, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.N.M. is the director of molecular imaging and therapy at Hoag Family Cancer Institute and the James & Pamela Muzzy endowed chair in molecular imaging and therapy. He brings experience as a nationally recognized expert in targeted imaging to help direct focused cancer therapies to patients in Orange County. Hoag recruited Dr. Ulaner from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City in fall 2020 with an irresistible pitch: “create the Hoag Molecular Imaging and Therapy Program.” He brought with him innovative clinical trials, some of which are federally funded by the National Institutes of Health, that use molecular imaging to detect cancer at a cellular level, well before traditional imaging can detect abnormalities. Today, Dr. Ulaner has made a huge impact with a number of clinical trials at Hoag recruiting patients with prostate, breast and bone marrow cancer.