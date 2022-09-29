President

WJK Development Co.

WJK Development Co., led by its president and CEO Grant Keene, continues to grow and flourish as a real estate development and investment company. With over $200 million of completed development projects and over $100 million of current development deals, the company continues to seek new opportunities in both for sale townhome communities and for rent multi-family communities. WJK Development recently closed a 400+ potential unit multi-family development site in Reno, NV, marking its first transaction out of state and its largest potential project by unit count in company history. Keene started his career working for Dornin Investment Group, a real estate investment firm out of Laguna Beach that specialized in value, in addition to multi-family and multi-tenant office investment. In this capacity, Keene managed the construction management and development arm of the business. He co-founded WJK Development in 2015.