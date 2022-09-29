President

Icon Group Benefits

Baptized into the complex world of healthcare when his son was born with a serious health complication, Grant Moulden forced himself to understand the insurance complexities people face every day. He was vigilant from that point forward in redirecting his career into one that could help people and make a positive impact in the employee benefits and healthcare space. After spending eight years in the industry with insurance carriers and distributors, Moulden now guides his business clients and their employees through the ever-changing landscape of health insurance, compliance and technology. He also educates his clients on how to properly use insurance tools to their advantage, especially as it has become a tight labor market over the last 12 to 18 months. Moulden sees a larger emphasis on the need to make sure employees have great health benefits and access to care during COVID.