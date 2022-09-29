Chairman, President & CEO

CommerceWest Bank

Ivo Tjan is committed to making a difference in the lives of his clients, helping businesses achieve their goals and supporting his community. At age 27, he founded CommerceWest Bank at age 27 on September 24, 2001 in Newport Beach after completing one of the fastest IPOs in banking, raising nearly $11 million in less than 60 days. Throughout his 21-year history, his innovative leadership of CommerceWest Bank has created a unique and highly acclaimed company with personally tailored services for small- and middle-market businesses. Born in a developing country with humble beginnings, Tjan has made it his life’s mission to help others professionally and through philanthropy. His compassion and empathy are deeply rooted. Tjan has a special place in his heart for children and individuals with disabilities, those experiencing a hardship in their life, as well as those that are battling life-threatening diseases.