James T. Caillouette

Surgeon in Chief

Newport Orthopedic Institute

Dr. James Caillouette is the Joan and Andy Fimiano endowed chair in Orthopedic Surgery for Hoag Memorial Hospital. He is a boardcertified orthopedic surgeon and specializes in hip and knee replacements, performing roughly 600 joint replacements annually. He is immediate past chairman of Newport Orthopedic Institute, a 30-physician group based in Newport Beach and serves as the surgeon in chief for Hoag Orthopedic Institute since helping to found the orthopedic and spine hospital in 2010. Dr. Caillouette has been instrumental in implementing several procedural programs to improve patient outcomes through better care and improved patient experiences for individuals seeking orthopedic procedures in Orange County. Offering same-day joint replacement surgery has enabled patients to be discharged within 24 hours of their surgery - something that years ago could have taken several days in the hospital before going home.