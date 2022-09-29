Executive Vice Chairman

Cushman & Wakefield

Jeff Chiate leads Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group - West team. The team, which also includes other members in the firm’s Orange County office, has been a preeminent industrial capital markets group in the western U.S. Continuing its robust sales performance during 2021, Chiate and the team arranged the sales of numerous high-quality industrial properties across Southern California, including the Inland Empire market, along with other key western U.S. markets. The team had another prolific year, closing 44 investment sales totaling $4.3 billion in value. The total building square footage hit a substantial 20.5 million square feet, in addition to land sites totaling well over 600 acres - much of which is planned to be redeveloped into millions of square feet of new Class A industrial product. Nearly a dozen of the team’s 2021 sales exceeded 500,000 square feet, while approximately one dozen sales were $100 million or greater.