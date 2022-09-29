Jeffrey Johnson

Founding Partner

Cypress West Partners

Jeff Johnson is responsible for oversight of Cypress West’s corporate and property operations, including accounting, property management, leasing, construction management and investor services. He brings more than 35 years of commercial and residential real estate management experience and over 25 years as a member of an executive team to his role with the firm. Throughout his career, Johnson has provided the day-to-day oversight of over 4.3 million square feet of commercial and medical office product and more than 10,000 residential units. Prior to forming Cypress West, he served as senior vice president of research and analytics and senior vice president of asset and property management for a national medical-related real estate management firm. He and Cypress West co-founder Chris Cumella have acquired three million square feet of medical office properties across the U.S., including another 100,000 square feet of medical office properties now under construction.

