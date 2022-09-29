Jennifer Eun Joo Kim

Chief Risk Officer

Hyundai Capital America

Jennifer Kim is the first female chief risk officer (CRO) after serving two years as deputy CRO at Hyundai Capital America (HCA). Since joining, risk performance has improved and stabilized, and the risk decision process has been optimized with the auto decision rate increasing from 50% to 80%. Kim also leads the dealer reward program, which strives to improve dealer satisfaction and company growth. She expanded her role as an enterprise risk leader after she acquired responsibility of the Legal & Compliance and Information Protection departments in 2021. In the finance industry, Kim is serving as a member of the AFSA Women Leadership, AFSA Vehicle Finance Credit Committee, and Transunion Auto Advisory Group. She is also very passionate about developing and diversifying the enterprise. In 2021, she created a female leader development program to grow and mentor highpotential female managers as their executive sponsor.