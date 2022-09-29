Executive Director

Earthroots Field School

Jodi Levine has been designing, living and teaching experientially-based environmental education professionally since 1999. Her teaching style incorporates outdoor, hands-on activities that awaken a sense of connection and stewardship between children and the natural world. Her community building skills create the feeling of a small village within the Earthroots Field School. Children are accepted for who they are and are treated with respect. During the pandemic, Levine created opportunities for the Earthroots community to stay connected to nature by offering free weekly group video sessions with families in the community. Nature songs and activities helped the children and their parents stay connected to nature and each other, even from their living rooms. She has also continued to steward the 39-acre campus that Earthroots acquired with her leadership in 2013. This learning center, Big Oak Canyon, located in the Santa Ana Mountains, is a unique resource for the community.