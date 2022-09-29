Managing Partner & CEO

Core Venture Partners, LLC

Joe F. Martinez is a Vietnam-era infantry platoon leader and disabled veteran and a senior operating and financial executive in the high technology, real estate and media sectors. He was an operating executive for Fortune 500 companies such as IBM and Xerox, as well as founder and CEO of several successful start-up companies in the areas of computer software, telecommunications and computer hardware. Following a successful career in technology and as an investment banker, Martinez continues his efforts to give back. He currently owns his own investment firm and has a global practice in an advisory and financial capacity; in addition, he is a general partner with a real estate fund he co-founded with two partners that invests in real estate. Martinez is also a member of The Ronald Reagan Foundation and supports the Reagan Library located in Simi Valley.