Co-Founder & Chief Visionary

SteelCraft

Kim Gros’ unique vision for outdoor urban eateries built sustainably within shipping containers began on her long daily commute to Disney in Burbank and came to life -- thanks to her creativity, resourcefulness and sheer tenacity -- in the SteelCraft concept. Balancing her full-time job at Disney in HR, she secured a development partner, Howard CDM, mortgaged her home to co-invest and the journey began. What started five years ago in Long Beach expanded to Garden Grove (and Bellflower) three years ago. Today, Gros continues to be involved on a daily basis as the visionary behind SteelCraft. Thanks to her passion for building community and innate ability to identify and champion unique food concepts, SteelCraft Garden Grove is a thriving hub for its neighborhood and visitors from beyond its borders. Also, it is an incubator for small, family-run and BIPOC-owned businesses.

