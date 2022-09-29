Chief Executive Officer

Western Youth Services

Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, with nearly 40 years of professional experience in the mental health field, has been serving as chief executive officer at Orange County nonprofit Western Youth Services (WYS) for over 20 years. Specializing in integrated mental health services for children, youth, and families of O.C., her early adoption of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) as a provider of context for mental health needs has placed Dr. Belhumeur in the position of thought leader within the field of mental health. This also earned WYS the ACEs Aware grant, resulting in a published practice paper last June on understanding the prevalence, impacts and best practices for intervening in Adverse Childhood Experiences and related life events. As the onset of COVID and lockdowns began, the O.C. Healthcare Agency provided funding for Dr. Belhumeur to develop a resource to meet the growing mental health needs of the O.C. community.

