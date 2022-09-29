Partner

Deloitte

Matt Hoffman is an audit partner in Deloitte’s Investment Management group, leading the Pacific Southwest practice for the industry. He has more than 23 years of experience leading services to both public and private firms and worked with numerous registered mutual fund complexes, exchange traded funds and alternative funds. Hoffman also works with investment advisors and corporations in the investment management industry while leading several SSAE 16 engagements for transfer agents and investment advisors. He is responsible for ensuring proper resources are deployed to clients and that the firm’s subject matter specialists are available to assist clients with their operational and business needs. Working with a group of over 60 professionals that exclusively serve investment management clients in the Pacific Southwest, he has helped build a practice group that is experienced in dealing with a broad range of emerging matters of importance to industry clients.