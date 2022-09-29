Michele Sabo Assayag

(Laurel Hungerford)

Partner

Orange County Snell & Wilmer

In 1996, Michele Assayag co-founded the West Coast commercial finance and creditors’ rights law firm, Assayag Mauss. As managing partner, she grew her practice into a top-tier boutique firm with lawyers admitted to practice in California, Oregon and Washington. She is dedicated and committed to the continued advancement of women and others who identify as diverse. In January of 2020, Assayag Mauss merged with Snell & Wilmer, deepening the services available to its clients in California and the Pacific Northwest. At Snell & Wilmer, Assayag continues to practice in the areas of commercial finance, creditors’ rights, and bankruptcy litigation and restructuring, where she has extensive experience in the representation of secured and unsecured lenders. She has litigated in state, federal and bankruptcy courts on behalf of domestic, foreign and international lending institutions, as well as on behalf of non-bank lenders and Fortune 500 companies.