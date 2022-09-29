Vice President

R.J. Sommerdyke joined Meridian in 2016 to augment its emerging Southern California expansion and has played a pivotal role in the firm’s growth. He works directly with new and existing healthcare clients and leads our acquisitions efforts throughout the region. Since Sommerdyke joined the team, Meridian has become one of the most active and well-respected medical office investors/developers in the region. Over the past 24 months, Sommerdyke has been involved in several deals in Orange County. The first is the successful conversion of a 114,200 square foot, four-story Class A office building located at 114 Pacifica in the Irvine Spectrum. He was also instrumental in facilitating two major dispositions for the company over the past 24 months, which were deals he previously sourced. Additionally, Sommerdyke took lead on the disposition of Meridian’s conversion and renovation of a 53,574-square-foot office into a medical building in Santa Ana.