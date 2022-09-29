Business Developer, Director

DPR Construction

Rachel Skiba leads business development and client relations in Southern California for DPR Construction, a self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects. During her 11-year tenure as business development director in the Newport Beach office, she has contributed to the success of the business unit with projects in three counties. Starting in 2011, she led the sales team with an average volume of $150 million and over time spearheaded BD strategy efforts reaching over $1 billion in volume in 2021. Major accounts she has heavily contributed to through relationship building and strategy include Broadcom, Edwards Lifesciences, Harvey Mudd College, USC, City of Hope, Irvine Company, Beyond Meat, Harbor Day School and Hoag Hospital. Leading the business unit sales strategy group, Skiba develops and implements business strategies to align with local and companywide goals while delivering results for the regional team.