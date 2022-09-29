Rhonda L. Ducote

(www.wallisphoto.com)

President & CEO

Apriem Advisors

Rhonda Ducote is Apriem’s first female president. Prior to embarking on her career in the financial advice industry, her education in design led her to discover her unique ability to creatively approach her two main passions: helping people achieve their financial dreams and developing people and teams to be their best. Her leadership exemplifies hard work, passion, integrity and character. She has restructured the firm to focus on growth by retention and internal referral, and serving underserved demographics of women, blue-collar retirees and charitable organizations. Among Apriem’s services, Ducote launched Women of Wisdom (WOW) to educate and empower female investors in their family finances. Apriem Industrial Services manages assets for workers who spend their lives in refineries, plants and shipyards. Apriem Charitable Services was launched to help charities start their endowment with pro bono investment management services until the endowment grows to $1 million or more.