(Troy Harvey)

Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Rosemary Nunn is a partner in Musick, Peeler & Garrett’s Orange County office. She has 24 years of experience as a construction lawyer, specializing in drafting and negotiating project contracts; couseling parties through distressed development and construction projects; and litigating over contract breach, defective construction and bodily injury defense. Nunn has worked on myriad types of projects: commercial ground-up and renovation; light rail; airports; multiple-story parking structures; underground pipeline systems; cold-storage refrigeration plants; power plants; concrete demolition; cutting and pouring; utility construction; luxury resort/ hospitality construction and upgrades; geothermal power energy plants; army barracks and associated campuses; community colleges; charter schools; public school districts; warehouse and distribution centers; micro-tunneling under a large river bed; sanitation districts and residential developments (homes, condos and townhomes); and high-end luxury homes.